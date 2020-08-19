Astros beat Rockies in 11 innings on walk-off single by Myles Straw

HOUSTON (WAFB) - Center fielder Myles Straw ripped a single to left field to score Abraham Toro in the 11th inning to give the Astros a walk-off win over the Rockies on Tuesday, August 18.
Houston (13-10) pulled out a 2-1 victory against Colorado (13-10). The Astros have won six-straight, a season-high for the ball club. The Rockies have lost five of their last six games.
The game was scoreless going into extra innings behind stellar pitching by Zack Greinke and Antonio Senzatela. Both lasted eight innings. They each also allowed just three hits. Greinke struck out seven batters, while Senzatela registered six Ks.
Andre Scrubb (1-0) was credited with the win. Jairo Díaz (0-1) suffered the loss.
Raimel Tapia singled with two outs in the top of the 10th to score Trevor Story to put Colorado up 1-0. In the bottom of the inning, a sacrifice fly by Kyle Tucker scored Alex Bregman to tie it 1-1.
In the bottom of the 11th, with one out and runners on second and third, Straw connected on the 94 mph sinker thrown by Díaz for the game-winning hit.
The Astros have played six extra-inning games this season. They lead the majors in that category. However, they have only won two of those.
Framber Valdez (1-2, 1.90) will start for Houston on Wednesday, while Ryan Castellani (0-0, 1.04) will take the mound for the Rockies in Denver.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.