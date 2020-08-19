Skip Bertman shares thoughts on possibility of fans in Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - What will LSU do about capacity and tailgating for home games in Tiger Stadium?
That’s the question that gets asked a thousand times a day.
The legendary Skip Bertman, the five-time national baseball champion as a head coach and longtime athletic director at LSU, shared some thoughts on Wednesday, August 19.
“Thirty-one thousand season ticket holders have opted out,” said Bertman. “That’s almost half. I don’t know what Scott, who’s the best AD we’ve ever had, Scott Woodward. I don’t know what he’s got to do. I don’t know if they’re going to play or not. He doesn’t know. I mean, they’re still waiting with doctors, presidents. They’re making decisions each day.”
RELATED STORIES:
So far, three SEC schools - Alabama, Texas A&M, and Auburn have announced they will have fans in their stadiums but with restricted capacity.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.