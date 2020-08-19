REPORT: NCAA DI Council says fall sports student-athletes should get free year of eligibility

INDIANAPOLIS (WAFB) - The NCAA Board of Governors will reportedly be deciding this week on whether to grant collegiate student-athletes a free year of eligibility.
Pete Thamel with Yahoo Sports reported sources have told him the NCAA Division I Council decided Wednesday, August 19, that student-athletes that compete in fall sports will not lose a season of eligibility, no matter how many games they play in during the season.
He added the NCAA Board of Governors needs to approve the plan. The board is expected to make its decision Friday, according to Thamel.
