REPORT: LSU 7-foot transfer from Washington receives NCAA waiver to play in 2020
LSU head coach Will Wade (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | August 19, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT - Updated August 19 at 4:16 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU men’s basketball head coach Will Wade has permission to use the services of his big-man transfer for this season, according to reports.

Jon Rothstein first reported a source confirmed to him that Bryan Penn-Johnson, who transferred to the Tigers from the Washington Huskies in July, has received a waiver from the NCAA and is eligible this season.

The 7-foot Penn-Johnson announced his transfer on July 18.

The former Huskie redshirted the 2018-2019 season and played in just six games during his redshirt freshman season for 2019-2020.

During his redshirt freshman season, he averaged 1.8 points per game and 0.8 rebounds. He also had five blocks.

