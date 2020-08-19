Nemwan’s Arch Manning ranked the No. 1 QB in the country for 2023 class

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Recruiting service 247 Sports ranked Newman’s Arch Manning as the No. 1 quarterback in the country for the class of 2023.
This offseason, Manning transformed his game on and off the field. The sophomore now stands nearly 6'3", and gained 33 pounds since last fall.
“I’ve been lifting a lot more, running with the boys, and taking a lot of stops at Smoothie King. Getting a strawberry hulk extra weight gain,” said Manning.
Manning racked up over 2,400 yards passing, connecting on 34 touchdown passes in his freshman season Uptown.
Manning is only 16 years old. Still has three years left at Newman. So any talk of where he's attending college is a little premature.
“I haven’t even thought about it. There’s so much that goes into it. Coaches change every year. Quarterbacks that are there. I’m only a sophomore, I haven’t really thought about it at all. All my friends are LSU fans, and I definitely have a lot of LSU gear. I just wear what’s in my closet,” said Manning.
