LSU, Southern University using online dashboards to show number of COVID-19 cases reported to school officials
By Nick Gremillion | August 19, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT - Updated August 19 at 4:11 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU and Southern University are using dashboards on their perspective websites to show the public the number of positive COVID-19 cases that have been reported to university officials.

Southern’s dashboard accounts for the entire Southern University System including its flagship Baton Rouge campus, as well as, SUNO, SUSLA, SULC, and SUAREC.

Officials with both universities say they are following local, state, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

