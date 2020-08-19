THE INVESTIGATORS: Man accused of killing girlfriend was due in court over recent alleged abuse

The East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s Office tells WAFB he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in that case, but just a few years later in 2011, he was charged with stalking, battery, and assault on another woman. According to arrest records in that case, he jumped in the back seat of his ex-girlfriend’s car while she was on the way to work. After she asked him to leave, he’s accused of choking her while she was driving and telling her he would smash in her face.