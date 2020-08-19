THE INVESTIGATORS: Man accused of killing girlfriend was due in court over recent alleged abuse

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend to death in Zachary early Wednesday morning (Aug. 19) was due in court in a few weeks after being arrested back in June for allegedly attacking the same woman.
Crime scene tape littering the yard and officers swarming a neighborhood is not the type of scene you expect to see in Zachary, but Wednesday morning was not the first time officers were called to the Avenue E home for domestic violence.
”I mean, it’s a tough situation,” said Chief David McDavid.
A woman was killed, allegedly by her boyfriend, around 9 a.m. Wednesday.
RELATED STORY>>> One killed in Zachary stabbing; suspect identified
Zachary Police tell WAFB it all started as an argument between Phillips and his grandfather and at some point, he stabbed his girlfriend to death. Chief McDavid says they’re still working to figure out how everything spiraled so far out of control.
“As officers arrived on scene, the grandfather was sitting outside and commotion was going on inside,” McDavid added.
Phillips took off when police got there, but he was caught a few blocks over a short time later.
The 9News Investigators have learned Phillips has a documented history of violence. Court records show he was actually out on a $750 bond for a domestic abuse arrest in June for allegedly attacking the same woman he’s now accused of killing. According to those same records, he was prohibited from having contact with the victim and was ordered to go to drug court upon his release. Along with a number of drug charges dating back to 2005, that same year, he was also charged with attempted first-degree murder.
The East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s Office tells WAFB he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in that case, but just a few years later in 2011, he was charged with stalking, battery, and assault on another woman. According to arrest records in that case, he jumped in the back seat of his ex-girlfriend’s car while she was on the way to work. After she asked him to leave, he’s accused of choking her while she was driving and telling her he would smash in her face.
”We have got to work with the victims on these cases,” said McDavid.
Chief McDavid says it’s important to check on those in the community and make sure these types of situations don’t happen. He also believes it’s up to the court system to do a better job of tracking these cases and step in before it’s too late.
”You’ve got to look at the situation. If it happened before, it’s going to happen again. I mean, we just got to think through these things and as a court system too, we’ve got to do something to maybe hey, monitor it,” said McDavid.
Phillips was set to be back in court for the other alleged attack on his girlfriend in just a few weeks on Sept. 8.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.