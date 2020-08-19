Gov. Edwards signs executive orders to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, enhance coastal resilience

“Louisiana is on the front lines of land loss and climate change, and effective state leadership is essential to ensuring that our communities have what they need to both mitigate and adapt to the impacts,” said Camille Manning-Broome, president and CEO of CPEX. “CPEX is committed to our partnership with the state and the hard work of institutional change in order to maintain and strengthen Louisiana’s leadership and build our collective resilience amidst unprecedented changes. Governor Edwards is taking another important step towards transforming how we proactively address climate change and adaptation.”