FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet summer morning; few umbrellas necessary

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Your midweek forecast continues to include August heat, a bit of humidity, and the potential for a few spotty/isolated showers popping up on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar later today.
In the meantime, it’s generally dry with morning temperatures are in the low/mid 70°s; pretty typical for this time of year, expected to top out in the mid 90°s, feeling like the upper 90°s.
Overnight, expect partly cloudy skies with a few showers possible. Lows will dip down to 73°.
Tomorrow, a sun/cloud mix, bump up the rain coverage a little – 40% - a daytime high Thursday in the lower 90°s.
