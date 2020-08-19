FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet summer morning; few umbrellas necessary

By Diane Deaton | August 19, 2020 at 7:08 AM CDT - Updated August 19 at 7:08 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Your midweek forecast continues to include August heat, a bit of humidity, and the potential for a few spotty/isolated showers popping up on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar later today. 

In the meantime, it’s generally dry with morning temperatures are in the low/mid 70°s; pretty typical for this time of year, expected to top out in the mid 90°s, feeling like the upper 90°s. 

Overnight, expect partly cloudy skies with a few showers possible. Lows will dip down to 73°.

Tomorrow, a sun/cloud mix, bump up the rain coverage a little – 40% - a daytime high Thursday in the lower 90°s.

