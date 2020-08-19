FIRST ALERT FORECAST: National Hurricane Center monitoring 3 systems; eyes on the Gulf

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A quasi-stationary front is positioned near the coast as of Wednesday afternoon and will linger across the southern parishes through the rest of the work week. While the front will add a little focus in support of scattered, mainly afternoon t-showers through Friday, most of the WAFB viewing area will be located on the north side of the boundary, where the humidity will be a bit lower than normal for mid/late August.
Rain chances are set at 30% to 40% Thursday and Friday and drop to 20% to 30% over the weekend. We say goodbye mid-90s at least for the time being; morning starts through Sunday will be in the low 70s, with afternoon highs in the low 90s.
The outlook next week calls for lows in the mid 70s, with highs in the low 90s. The humidity will return to something a bit more common for August, along with a return to higher daily rain percentages. But there are two potential tropical features that could play key roles in next week’s weather.
Invest 97L continues to cross the Caribbean and appears to be headed for the Gulf, possibly reaching the southern Gulf as early as Sunday. As of Wednesday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has development chances for 97L at 60% over the next two days, but then bumps that to 80% in the next five days. Forecast models diverge significantly in terms of 97L’s potential Gulf track at this time, but a path towards Louisiana is certainly in the mix at this stage.
The NHC is more bullish on the future of Invest 98L as of Wednesday afternoon, giving that central tropical Atlantic wave a 90% chance of tropical development within the next two days. The latest model plots suggest that 98L, with a potential upgrade to Tropical Storm Laura shortly, will pass near or just north of the Leeward Islands (the northern islands of the Lesser Antilles), the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico along a path that has the system in the vicinity of Cuba and The Bahamas by Monday. Models suggest a general trend of slow but steady intensification over the next five days, with the system possibly at hurricane strength by Monday too. Model forecast tracks for 98L beyond Monday diverge substantially, ranging from a system that turns to the north and remains east of the U.S. and over the western Atlantic to a system that passes to the south of the Florida Peninsula on its way into the central Gulf.
The bottom line is Gulf interests should keep a close watch on both of these systems through the weekend and into next week.
The NHC is also monitoring a vigorous tropical wave about to enter the eastern tropical Atlantic from the African coast. While this wave has not been tagged as an invest at this time, the NHC is already giving the disturbance a 30% chance of tropical development over the next five days.
