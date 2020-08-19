FIRST ALERT FORECAST: National Hurricane Center monitoring 3 systems; eyes on the Gulf

The NHC is more bullish on the future of Invest 98L as of Wednesday afternoon, giving that central tropical Atlantic wave a 90% chance of tropical development within the next two days. The latest model plots suggest that 98L, with a potential upgrade to Tropical Storm Laura shortly, will pass near or just north of the Leeward Islands (the northern islands of the Lesser Antilles), the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico along a path that has the system in the vicinity of Cuba and The Bahamas by Monday. Models suggest a general trend of slow but steady intensification over the next five days, with the system possibly at hurricane strength by Monday too. Model forecast tracks for 98L beyond Monday diverge substantially, ranging from a system that turns to the north and remains east of the U.S. and over the western Atlantic to a system that passes to the south of the Florida Peninsula on its way into the central Gulf.