FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few storms return today; tropics remain active

Digging a little deeper on the tropical systems, Invest 97L remains disorganized as of Wednesday morning, but conditions are expected to become more favorable for development by the weekend as it reaches the NW Caribbean. From there, a more northward motion with time appears possible and that is why we think at minimum, an increase in rain chances can be expected locally. The National Hurricane Center gives the disturbance an 80% chance of development over the next 5 days. Models continue to show a wide range of possible solutions, but at least some of our guidance indicates the potential for a tropical storm in the Gulf by early next week. The forecast likely won’t become clearer until the system becomes better organized and that may not occur until the weekend.