FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few storms return today; tropics remain active

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain chances inch a little higher today thanks to an upper-level trough digging southward over the eastern half of the country. Increased instability should help rain chances, but available moisture will be a bit of a limiting factor. Look for a 30% chance of showers and t-storms this afternoon, with highs still reaching the mid 90°s for many.
Rest of this week
Scattered, mainly afternoon t-storms will continue on Thursday and Friday, and it shouldn’t be quite as hot, with highs topping out in the low 90°s. Drier air briefly settles in on Saturday, before moisture levels begin to rebound by the second half of the weekend.
Next week/tropics
Our local forecast for next week will be highly dependent on the eventual evolution and tracks of two tropical waves we’re tracking in the Atlantic. The first wave, Invest 97L, moving through the Caribbean today seems destined to provide at least an increase in rain chances during the first half of next week. The second wave, Invest 98L, moving through the central Atlantic may not be too far behind in delivering another surge of tropical moisture into the Gulf.
Digging a little deeper on the tropical systems, Invest 97L remains disorganized as of Wednesday morning, but conditions are expected to become more favorable for development by the weekend as it reaches the NW Caribbean. From there, a more northward motion with time appears possible and that is why we think at minimum, an increase in rain chances can be expected locally. The National Hurricane Center gives the disturbance an 80% chance of development over the next 5 days. Models continue to show a wide range of possible solutions, but at least some of our guidance indicates the potential for a tropical storm in the Gulf by early next week. The forecast likely won’t become clearer until the system becomes better organized and that may not occur until the weekend.
Invest 98L appears to be getting better organized today and the National Hurricane Center gives it a 90% chance of development within the next 2 days. It should have a window for development over the next 2-3 days, but potential land interaction in the Caribbean becomes a question mark by the weekend. Most model guidance shows it anywhere from near Cuba to the Bahamas by Monday of next week.
Finally, the National Hurricane Center is now highlighting a third feature in the Atlantic basin. A strong tropical wave currently located over Africa is expected to emerge over the eastern Atlantic over the next couple of days. Models are beginning to indicate this system will also have the potential to develop as we head into next week.
I will have a live update on my Facebook page at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday with much more information on the tropics.
