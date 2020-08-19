FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few storms return today; tropics remain active

Computer (‘spaghetti’) model plots for Invests 97L and 98L as of Wednesday morning. Invest 97L is likely to reach the Gulf of Mexico by early next week and it’s possible Invest 98L could also reach the Gulf not far behind it. Uncertainty remains high on the futures of both systems. (Source: WAFB)
By Steve Caparotta | August 19, 2020 at 9:50 AM CDT - Updated August 19 at 9:50 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain chances inch a little higher today thanks to an upper-level trough digging southward over the eastern half of the country. Increased instability should help rain chances, but available moisture will be a bit of a limiting factor. Look for a 30% chance of showers and t-storms this afternoon, with highs still reaching the mid 90°s for many.

WAFB Storm Team Pinpoint Forecast for Wednesday, August 19.
Future Radar (HRRR model) valid at 3 p.m. Wednesday showing scattered showers and a few t-storms around the area.
Rest of this week

Scattered, mainly afternoon t-storms will continue on Thursday and Friday, and it shouldn’t be quite as hot, with highs topping out in the low 90°s. Drier air briefly settles in on Saturday, before moisture levels begin to rebound by the second half of the weekend.

WAFB Storm Team 10-day forecast as of Wednesday morning, August 19.
Next week/tropics

Our local forecast for next week will be highly dependent on the eventual evolution and tracks of two tropical waves we’re tracking in the Atlantic. The first wave, Invest 97L, moving through the Caribbean today seems destined to provide at least an increase in rain chances during the first half of next week. The second wave, Invest 98L, moving through the central Atlantic may not be too far behind in delivering another surge of tropical moisture into the Gulf.

Tropical weather outlook from the National Hurricane Center as of 7 a.m. Wednesday. NHC is highlighting three potential areas of development, with two of the three deemed likely to develop by the weekend.
Digging a little deeper on the tropical systems, Invest 97L remains disorganized as of Wednesday morning, but conditions are expected to become more favorable for development by the weekend as it reaches the NW Caribbean. From there, a more northward motion with time appears possible and that is why we think at minimum, an increase in rain chances can be expected locally. The National Hurricane Center gives the disturbance an 80% chance of development over the next 5 days. Models continue to show a wide range of possible solutions, but at least some of our guidance indicates the potential for a tropical storm in the Gulf by early next week. The forecast likely won’t become clearer until the system becomes better organized and that may not occur until the weekend.

Computer (‘spaghetti’) model plots for Invests 97L and 98L as of Wednesday morning. Invest 97L is likely to reach the Gulf of Mexico by early next week and it’s possible Invest 98L could also reach the Gulf not far behind it. Uncertainty remains high on the futures of both systems.
Invest 98L appears to be getting better organized today and the National Hurricane Center gives it a 90% chance of development within the next 2 days. It should have a window for development over the next 2-3 days, but potential land interaction in the Caribbean becomes a question mark by the weekend. Most model guidance shows it anywhere from near Cuba to the Bahamas by Monday of next week.

Finally, the National Hurricane Center is now highlighting a third feature in the Atlantic basin. A strong tropical wave currently located over Africa is expected to emerge over the eastern Atlantic over the next couple of days. Models are beginning to indicate this system will also have the potential to develop as we head into next week.

I will have a live update on my Facebook page at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday with much more information on the tropics.

