Cam Jordan focused on training camp, but also keeping an eye on the Bucs opener

“I’d give you the the answer I guess you are looking for but Week One, we have Tom Brady coming up. That’s what I’m going to focus on. Until then, what is it 17 padded practices? I’m not sure how that goes. In the next three or four weeks we have Tampa Bay coming into the house. And of course, there will be no fans in the facility. So that is going to be awkward to deal with in itself, but I would say, Tom Brady’s strictly because he’s the next game,” said cam Jordan.