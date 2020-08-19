AG Jeff Landry files brief on behalf of Firehouse BBQ

“This case is not about whether masks or face coverings are a good idea. It is about what the Governor and the Department of Health (“LDH”) can do during an extended public health emergency and – importantly – how it can constitutionally do it. Although one other State court judge recently denied a temporary restraining order regarding 89 JBE 2020′s closing of “bars” (but not bars in restaurants), the trial court conducted no meaningful analysis of the statutory scheme. And while two federal cases are currently pending related to bar closures, the federal courts have no authority to enjoin the state to follow State law,” Landry said in the brief.