Votes being verified in Foxworth/Alexander race

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Election officials spent Tuesday morning verifying the accuracy of Saturday’s vote tally.
Of particular interest is the race for 19th Judicial District Court Judge, Division M, which ended with just 27 votes separating the two runoff candidates.
Attorney Tiffany Foxworth was elected to the seat with 9,222 votes. Her opponent, longtime Baton Rouge City Court Judge Yvette Alexander, took in 9,195 votes.
As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the vote total in that race had not changed. However, there were still more machines left to verify.
Saturday’s election was only to fill the seat until the end of December. Both candidates will face off again in November for a full term on the bench.
The seat was up for grabs after District Judge Beau Higginbotham, who held the seat, was elected to Division C last fall. That seat is closer to Higginbotham’s home.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.