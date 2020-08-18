Two winning lottery tickets sold at gas station within a week as sales soar statewide

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s all anybody can talk about at the RaceTrac on S Sherwood Forest Boulevard after two winning lottery tickets were sold within a week at the location.
“I was surprised because it’s crazy,” said Peter Aucoin. “I come here almost every day and I wasn’t expecting it.”
”That makes me feel like I should have come earlier and got my ticket,” Myrtle Jefferson added.
One of the winning tickets was a Pick 4, valued at $5,000 and the other was a Powerball ticket worth $150,000.
”This is where I buy my tickets, but I haven’t been here in a couple of weeks. I hadn’t been winning, so I stopped coming for a while,” said Jefferson.
She now has two big reasons to come back now that two lucky winners are about to cash in at her usual spot. She tells WAFB $150,000 is a lot of money any time, but especially while so many are struggling during the pandemic.
“Well, I guess I’ll go try again,” Jefferson added.
Jefferson is not the only one looking to play. According to Kimberly Chopin, a spokeswoman for the Louisiana Lottery Corporation, the number of folks playing lately has skyrocketed. The last three months have actually turned out to be some of the best on record.
”The Louisiana Lottery just finished our second-best fiscal year ever with more than $511 million in revenue,” Chopin added.
While many casinos and other gaming facilities were shut down to keep folks safe, for a time, Chopin says many of the scratch-offs and Powerball tickets sold in grocery stores and gas stations were the only game in town for those looking to play.
”And our scratch-offs really went through the roof,” Chopin said. “Scratch-off games alone, this was the best quarter in the lottery’s history.”
The earnings also spell good news for students. The Louisiana Lottery Corporation was able to pump just over $179 million directly into K-12 education statewide.
”It was $11 million more than what the state expected and honestly, it couldn’t have come at a better time,” Chopin added.
While nobody has come forward to claim the prize just yet, anyone who bought a ticket recently might want to check their tickets if they bought one from the RaceTrac on S Sherwood Forest.
The winner has until February of 2021 to claim their prize. They will have to make an appointment with the Louisiana Lottery Corporation and go collect their winnings in person.
