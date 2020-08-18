Tuesday, August 18: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Tuesday, August 18 the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported the following cases for the state:
- 139,125 cases - increase of 644 cases
- 4,431 deaths - 28 new deaths
- 1,204 patients in hospitals - decrease of 22 patients
- 187 patients on ventilators - increase of 3 patients
- 103,512 patients recovered - no change
- 94% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread
- 18% of the cases are of individuals aged 30-39
- 16% of the cases are of individuals aged 29 and under
Since Monday, Aug. 17, 15,702 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 1,689,991.
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
