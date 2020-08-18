Texas A&M becomes second SEC school to announce reduced capacity plan for football fans

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU fans still don’t know if they’ll be able to watch their Tigers at home while defending their national championship but they learned they may be able to travel with the team to at least one venue.
Texas A&M announced a plan Tuesday, August 18, to have reduced capacity at Kyle Field for the 2020 football season. Alabama was the first university in the SEC to announce a plan to have fans in the stadium with reduced seating capacity.
Officials said, as of now, they expect the attendance to begin the season will be about 30% of normal stadium operating capacity. They have not yet made a decision on tailgating.
LSU is scheduled to travel to College Station on November 28 to face the Aggies.
Gov. John Bel Edwards said he has not yet received a proposal from LSU outlining a plan to safely have fans in Tiger Stadium for football games this fall.
Louisiana remains in Phase Two, which doesn’t allow for fans in stands.
