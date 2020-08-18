Source: Saints sign tight end Ethan Wolf

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints have signed tight end Ethan Wolf, a league source confirmed to FOX 8 Sports. Wolf spent last season on the Rams practice squad and was part of a group of players that tried out for the team this week. Wolf is 6′6 and 258 pouonds and played at the University of Tennessee in college.
The move makes sense with Josh Hill is out with an undisclosed injury, though his absence is not expected to be long.
