Shrimp and Andouille Mac and Cheese

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Who doesn’t love Mac & Cheese? Here in Bayou Country we have raised the bar on this classic dish by adding shrimp and andouille sausage to the recipe thereby creating a new and exciting baked mac dish. Let’s get this party started!
Prep Time: 1 hour
Yields: 8 to 10 servings
Ingredients:
½ pound (70–90 count) shrimp, peeled and deveined
¾ cup (½-inch) diced andouille sausage
1 (12-ounce) package elbow macaroni
2 cups grated Parmesan cheese, divided
2½ cups grated Cheddar cheese
4 ounces goat cheese, diced
1 cup seasoned Italian bread crumbs
3 tbsps melted butter
salt and black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
4 tbsps butter
1 cup diced onions
¼ cup diced red bell pepper
¼ cup diced yellow bell pepper
¼ cup minced garlic
½ cup flour
4 cups heavy whipping cream
¼ tsp cayenne pepper
⅛ tsp ground nutmeg
Method:
Preheat oven to 350°F.
In a small mixing bowl, combine bread crumbs, 3 tablespoons melted butter, and half of the Parmesan cheese. Season to taste with salt, black pepper, and granulated garlic. Set aside.
In a small saucepot, cook elbow macaroni according to package directions then drain. Cool under cold running water, drain then set aside.
In a 2-quart saucepan, melt 4 tablespoons butter over medium-high heat. Add andouille and cook 2–3 minutes.
Add onions, bell peppers, and minced garlic, then cook 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted.
Add shrimp and sauté 3–5 minutes or until pink and curled.
Add flour, blending well into the mixture and cook 1 minute, stirring constantly. Gradually whisk in heavy whipping cream, bring mixture to a low boil, and cook 3–5 minutes, stirring constantly.
Stir in Cheddar, remaining Parmesan, and goat cheese, stirring constantly until thoroughly melted. Season to taste using salt, peppers, granulated garlic, and nutmeg.
Add cooked elbow macaroni into the simmering sauce, stirring well to heat thoroughly.
Pour mixture into a well-greased 13″ x 9″ x 2″ baking dish and top with bread crumb mixture. Bake 12–15 minutes or until golden brown and edges are bubbling. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.
