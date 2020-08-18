Our Lady of the Lake partners with Baton Rouge Community College Partner for workforce development program

BATON ROUGE, La. - Our Lady of the Lake is partnering with Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC) in a workforce development program creating a pipeline for those interested in healthcare careers. The program targets those interested in beginning their healthcare careers as Certified Nursing Assistants and provides the means for them to do so. The initiative, called Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Sponsorship, will cover the tuition expenses for 30 individuals to receive their education at Baton Rouge Community College and their clinical training at an Our Lady of the Lake facility.
”This partnership helps to create a pool of future healthcare workers who may be interested in beginning a nursing career, but aren’t sure where to begin,” said Nicole Telhiard, DNP, CPN, NE-BC, Chief Nursing Officer at Our Lady of the Lake. “The individuals who complete this program will receive the education and the clinical training they’ll need to get started in healthcare and then will spend a year after graduation with our team at Our Lady of the Lake developing their nursing assistant skills even further.”
Certified Nursing Assistants play an important role in the patient care team. They perform various patient care activities and related services necessary in caring for the personal needs and comfort of patients such as patient cleaning, feeding, and preparation for treatment, taking and recording vital signs, and assists other nursing staff with a variety of other patient care duties.”We are excited
to partner with Our Lady of the Lake on this allied healthcare program. BRCC Workforce Solutions is here to serve great industry partners like Our Lady of Lake. With these strong industry partners, we are able to connect hardworking adults to meaningful careers,” said Dr. Girard Melancon, Vice Chancellor of Workforce Solutions.
The program requires that individuals have a high school diploma or GED, and will commit to working at Our Lady of the Lake for one year. This opportunity is open to those wanting to gain experience in a clinical setting and who want to be part of a patient care team. All applicants will go through an interview process before being selected.
For more information or to apply visit our Careers webpage at ololrmc.com/careers or click here. For additional information about BRCC’s Certified Nursing Assistant program, click here.
