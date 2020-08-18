Our Lady of the Lake partners with Baton Rouge Community College Partner for workforce development program

”This partnership helps to create a pool of future healthcare workers who may be interested in beginning a nursing career, but aren’t sure where to begin,” said Nicole Telhiard, DNP, CPN, NE-BC, Chief Nursing Officer at Our Lady of the Lake. “The individuals who complete this program will receive the education and the clinical training they’ll need to get started in healthcare and then will spend a year after graduation with our team at Our Lady of the Lake developing their nursing assistant skills even further.”