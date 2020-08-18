LUCKY TO BE ALIVE: Bridge collapses with semi crossing it in central Missouri

LUCKY TO BE ALIVE: Bridge collapses with semi crossing it in central Missouri
A semi was too heavy for the central Missouri bridge but tried to cross anyway, authorities said. (Source: Osage Ambulance District/Facebook)
By KY3 Staff | August 18, 2020 at 8:18 AM CDT - Updated August 18 at 8:21 AM

NEAR WESTPHALIA, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - The driver of a semi-trailer truck escaped injury when a rural Missouri bridge collapsed as his truck drove over it, KY3 reported.

The crash occurred Monday on The Pentecostal Bridge, which crosses the Maries River on a rural road near Westphalia.

Osage County Sheriff Michael Bonham said the bridge had a 5-ton weight limit, but the semi tried to cross it anyway, causing the bridge to collapse.

The sheriff says it is unclear why the truck was driving on a gravel road that leads to the small bridge. An investigation is continuing.

🚨 ADVISORY - ROAD CLOSURE 🚧 Emergency crews were dispatched to Osage County Road 611 near Westphalia this afternoon for a reported bridge collapse. Thankfully no injuries resulted from the incident.

Posted by Osage Ambulance District on Monday, August 17, 2020

Copyright 2020 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.