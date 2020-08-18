Gov. Edwards to address state Tuesday at 3 p.m.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to update the state’s coronavirus response on Tuesday, Aug. 18.
The press conference is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. You can watch live on WAFB or in the 9News app.
On Monday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported an additional 753 cases of COVID-19 across the state and 19 new deaths. Over 1,200 people remain hospitalized, with about 184 of those patients needing ventilators.
State leaders say mitigation measures are working to stop the spread of the virus, but the gains are fragile.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.