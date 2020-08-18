Gov. Edwards to address state Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at a press conference update on the state's COVID-19 situation at the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge, La. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP, Pool) (Source: STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING)
By Mykal Vincent | August 18, 2020 at 7:05 AM CDT - Updated August 18 at 7:05 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to update the state’s coronavirus response on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. You can watch live on WAFB or in the 9News app.

On Monday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported an additional 753 cases of COVID-19 across the state and 19 new deaths. Over 1,200 people remain hospitalized, with about 184 of those patients needing ventilators.

State leaders say mitigation measures are working to stop the spread of the virus, but the gains are fragile.

