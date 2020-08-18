FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weather stays quiet today, but monitoring 2 tropical waves in the Atlantic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Drier air remains in place compliments of northerly winds, keeping today’s weather on the quiet side. It will be rather hot as highs reach the mid 90°s, but lower-than-normal humidity for mid-August should keep heat index values closer to 100° for most of us. I’ve got a 10% rain chance in the afternoon forecast primarily to cover a slim rain threat in our coastal parishes.
Rest of this week
A deepening upper-level trough over the eastern half of the country will bring some added instability to our local area beginning tomorrow. However, we’ll be right on the edge of the deeper moisture needed for rainfall and it does look like best rain chances will stay to our east. Beginning Wednesday and continuing through the weekend, daily rain chances will run about 40%, with highs in the low 90°s.
Tropics getting active…again
We continue to monitor two systems in the Atlantic with good chances of development in the coming days. The first system, Invest 97L, has entered the eastern Caribbean as of Tuesday morning. While development chances are only listed at 20% over the next 2 days, those chances climb to 60% over the next 5 days. Conditions are expected to become more favorable for development once it reaches the northwest Caribbean by late in the week. From there, it may start to gain some latitude and move more northward into the Gulf as it feels the ‘tug’ of the upper-level trough over the eastern part of the country. Obviously, given that general scenario, we’ll want to watch it closely, but there are still more questions than answers on the future of 97L at this point.
The second system, Invest 98L, is located about midway between Africa and the Caribbean as of Tuesday morning. 98L is an intriguing disturbance with two separate ‘blobs’ of convection (t-storms) moving westward through the Atlantic. Models have suggested that at some point these two ‘blobs’ should congeal into one, allowing 98L to become better organized. Development chances are listed at 70% over the next two days and 90% over the next 5 days as of Tuesday morning.
Much like 97L, models have struggled to find consistency in how they handle 98L. In fact, some recent model runs even backed off of development. What we do know is that it will move quickly west to west-northwest over the next several days around the southern periphery of an area of high pressure over the Atlantic. It is too soon to speculate on potential intensity or any eventual U.S. impacts, but we’ll certainly watch it closely.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.