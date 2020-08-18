FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weather stays quiet today, but monitoring 2 tropical waves in the Atlantic

We continue to monitor two systems in the Atlantic with good chances of development in the coming days. The first system, Invest 97L, has entered the eastern Caribbean as of Tuesday morning. While development chances are only listed at 20% over the next 2 days, those chances climb to 60% over the next 5 days. Conditions are expected to become more favorable for development once it reaches the northwest Caribbean by late in the week. From there, it may start to gain some latitude and move more northward into the Gulf as it feels the ‘tug’ of the upper-level trough over the eastern part of the country. Obviously, given that general scenario, we’ll want to watch it closely, but there are still more questions than answers on the future of 97L at this point.