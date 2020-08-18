FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weather stays quiet today, but all eyes on the tropics

Set daily rain percentages at 30% to 40% from Wednesday through Sunday. 5-day rain totals are likely to top 1.0″ or more along the coast but should run well below that for most of the northern half of the WAFB area. Severe weather is not a concern throughout the period either. While the humidity will slowly climb over the next five days, it will remain at or below normal for mid-August for the next few days, at least. Morning lows will be in the low 70°s for the capital region (higher for southern parishes, a little lower north of Baton Rouge) with daytime highs in the low 90°s instead of the mid 90°s.