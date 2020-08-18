FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weather stays quiet today, but all eyes on the tropics

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures reached the mid 90°s for many WAFB neighborhoods on Tuesday afternoon. The area stayed dry and the humidity remained almost tolerable through the afternoon thanks to airflow from the north. Mainly clear skies through Tuesday evening and Tuesday night will stay that way into Wednesday morning with sun-up temperatures in the low 70°s for the Red Stick.
A deep upper-air trough remains in place over the eastern U.S. and is likely to stay there into the weekend. Such an extensive southward dip in the jet stream is somewhat uncommon for August, and it explains the lower humidity and northerly wind flow. What’s more, the trough will deliver a second ‘cool’ front to the area on Wednesday. Unfortunately, rather than slipping southward to the northern Gulf, Wednesday’s front will likely stall over the coastal parishes and linger there through the remainder of the week. The trough and front will provide a little lift, assisted by daytime heating, to fuel scattered, mainly-afternoon t-showers through the remainder of the workweek and the weekend too.
Set daily rain percentages at 30% to 40% from Wednesday through Sunday. 5-day rain totals are likely to top 1.0″ or more along the coast but should run well below that for most of the northern half of the WAFB area. Severe weather is not a concern throughout the period either. While the humidity will slowly climb over the next five days, it will remain at or below normal for mid-August for the next few days, at least. Morning lows will be in the low 70°s for the capital region (higher for southern parishes, a little lower north of Baton Rouge) with daytime highs in the low 90°s instead of the mid 90°s.
The tropics are getting a lot of attention even without a named storm currently spinning in the Atlantic Basin. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring two invests, 97L and 98L, and posting both tropical waves with good chances for tropical development between now and Sunday. The big question at this point: which disturbance will be the first to get the upgrade to Laura.
As of 1:00 PM CDT Tuesday, the NHC lists 98L with an 80% chance of development in the next 2 days and a 90% chance over the next 5 days. 98L is located in the central tropical Atlantic and could be a threat to the Leeward Islands (northern islands of the Lesser Antilles) this weekend. Beyond that, there are lots of unknowns regarding strength, speed, and direction, but a developing 98L could become a U.S. concern sometime next week.
While development chances are on the low side for the next few days, the NHC’s Tuesday afternoon projection for Invest 97L lists it with a 70% chance for tropical development (as a tropical depression or storm) over the weekend. Currently crossing the Caribbean, 97L is expected to find a more conducive environment for the organization as it reaches the western/northwestern Caribbean. At the same time, guidance consensus brings the system into the Gulf but the models show a lot of variability as to where in the Gulf and how strong it might be upon arrival.
Obviously there remains much uncertainty with both invests at this point. But as we head into the “heart” of the Hurricane Season, both systems should serve as a reminder to assess your level of preparation now and complete any final touches to your tropical plans while all is quiet.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.