FIRST ALERT FORECAST: No umbrellas; hot, manageable humidity

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Overall, not too bad for an out-the-door on this August morning … not much to mention on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar but of course (just like yesterday morning) a spotty shower “could” show up later today.
In the meantime, temperatures are in the low/mid 70°s and it will be hot today – a high topping out in the mid 90°s.
However, it looks like one more day with reasonable summer humidity and a heat index below triple digits.
Overnight, mostly clear skies – a low in the low/mid 70°s.
Tomorrow, we add scattered showers to your midweek forecast – a 40% coverage of mainly afternoon showers/storms, a high of 93°.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.