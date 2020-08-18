Firehouse BBQ court hearing postponed

“The matter has been reset for hearing to allow enough time for the hearing. The AG (Attorney General) is requesting to file an amicus curiae brief in our matter. The Governor is calling at least four witnesses, with their medical witnesses to take about 2.5 hours. We were prepared to go forward, but the judge only has a couple of hours tomorrow and was afraid it would go too late and still not finish. So, it is reset for September 1st at 9:00. We have all day and can go over to Sept. 2 if necessary,” attorneys said.