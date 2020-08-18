EBR school officials close Wildwood Elementary for cleaning after positive COVID-19 case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS) says the staff of Wildwood Elementary School is teleworking from home Tuesday, Aug. 18 after school system officials learned an individual at the school tested positive for COVID-19 late Monday, Aug. 17.
Taylor Gast, EBRPSS Director of Communications and Public Relations, says Wildwood Elementary School was closed Tuesday “out of an abundance of caution” for crews to conduct a deep cleaning of the building.
Students were not at the school Monday, as all EBRPSS students are learning virtually until after Labor Day.
Gast says the school’s cafeteria was not impacted and child nutrition services will continue as normal through curbside pickup. Wildwood Elementary staff will be able to return to the building Wednesday, Aug. 19.
