Doctors urge people to get flu shot this year as coronavirus pandemic continues

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While the COVID-19 pandemic continues, doctors are now preparing for flu season.
It’s known that the flu and COVID-19 have some similar symptoms, but one major difference is the loss of taste and smell, which indicates a person has COVID-19. However, doctors are still urging everyone to get a flu shot sometime between September and October to give the body time to build up its immunity before flu season kicks it into full gear.
