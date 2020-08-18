Coach O excited about his new team, confident they will play fall football

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron met with sports journalists via Zoom on Tuesday, August 18, to talk about his 2020 Tigers.
Coach O said he is excited about his talented team and he’s convinced they are going to play in the fall.
He said the Tigers should be strong passing the ball again this year. He said redshirt junior quarterback Myles Brennan had a great summer and has been showing great leadership. The Tigers return Biletnikoff Award winner Ja’marr Chase and Terrace Marshall at wide receiver. They have also added 2020 Gatorade Male High School Athlete of the Year Arik Gilbert at tight end.
However, Orgeron said he believes the rushing attack should be stronger than the passing game. He explained returning running backs John Emery Jr., Chris Curry, and Tyrion Davis-Price look fantastic. He added new running backs coach Kevin Faulk has done a great job coaching them. He also spoke about freshman rusher Tre Bradford. Orgeron said he likes his toughness and speed. He added all four backs are going to play.
Orgeron said the Tigers have had “very few” players test positive for COVID-19. He said players wear masks in meetings and on the field for walkthroughs. They have been practicing social distancing. He said they’ve gotten used to it now and don’t think about it anymore. He emphasized they want to play football, so they’re following the rules. He added it’s a “next man up” mentality when it comes to players opting out or contracting COVID-19.
Orgeron noted junior defensive end Justin Thomas has left the team.
More to come.
