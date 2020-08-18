Coach O excited about his new team, confident they will play fall football

Orgeron said the Tigers have had “very few” players test positive for COVID-19. He said players wear masks in meetings and on the field for walkthroughs. They have been practicing social distancing. He said they’ve gotten used to it now and don’t think about it anymore. He emphasized they want to play football, so they’re following the rules. He added it’s a “next man up” mentality when it comes to players opting out or contracting COVID-19.