BRG says after months of pandemic, what it needs most now is more staff

“We’ve had 11 nurses in the ICU infect with COVID, so that’s a nurse out for two weeks while they recover from it. The entire country has surged the second time, it’s not just Louisiana and New York and isolated pockets, thus we were using travel nurses to make up shortages and those nurses have had to travel to other regions to take care of people,” said Dr. Stephen Brierre, chief pulmonologist and chief of critical care at Baton Rouge General.