BRG says after months of pandemic, what it needs most now is more staff

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While the number of daily coronavirus cases is going down in Louisiana, and fewer people are being hospitalized, the ICUs in Baton Rouge are still overflowing with patients.
Medical staff members have the personal protective equipment and ventilators they desperately needed during the first surge, but now, after five months of not slowing down, staffing has become the biggest concern.
“We’ve had 11 nurses in the ICU infect with COVID, so that’s a nurse out for two weeks while they recover from it. The entire country has surged the second time, it’s not just Louisiana and New York and isolated pockets, thus we were using travel nurses to make up shortages and those nurses have had to travel to other regions to take care of people,” said Dr. Stephen Brierre, chief pulmonologist and chief of critical care at Baton Rouge General.
WAFB’s Austin Kemker got a look inside Baton Rouge General’s ICU. Tonight on 9News at 6, he’ll show how the medical staff there is holding up as they continue their efforts to fight back against COVID-19.
