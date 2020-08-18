Baker Police asking for public’s help locating missing child

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baker Police Department say they’re asking for the public’s help locating a 13-year-old girl who has been missing from her home since Sunday, Aug. 16.
Investigators say Anijah Shakeria Renay Rogers left her home around 3 p.m. Sunday with two backpacks believed to contain clothes and personal items.
Officials say family members are unsure how Rogers left or where her destination might be.
Rogers was last seen wearing a multicolored shirt, ripped blue jean shorts, and brown sandals, according to investigators.
Police say Rogers is 5′ 5″ tall, weighs 150 lbs. and has medium to long black hair with purple highlights.
Anyone with any information about Rogers’ whereabouts is asked to call the Baker Police Department at 225-775-6000, extension 1.
