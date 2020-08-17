Zachary students begin new school year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Zachary Community Schools welcomed some students back into the classroom, while others began virtual learning, Monday August 17.
According to the school system’s Strong Start 2020 plan, students can participate in the full-time virtual program, traditional learning model or hybrid model.
Inside your child’s classroom, there will be thermometers, hand sanitizers, disinfectant spray, masks, and desks will be spread apart.
Originally, school was expected to start on August 10, however, 19 teachers in the Zachary Community School District were ordered to quarantine due to COVID-19, the school system confirmed Thursday, Aug. 6.
According to the school system, of those 19, seven of the teachers have either confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus.
The other 12 teachers are currently under quarantine after having had close contact with someone who has the virus, Zachary School Superintendent Scott Devillier said. The school system has a total of 390 teachers.
