Zachary Fire Department earns Class 1 rating

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The City of Zachary has announced that the Zachary Fire Department has earned a Class 1 rating from the Property Insurance Association of Louisiana.
A Class 1 rating is the highest rating possible, meaning businesses and homeowners could potentially receive a reduction in their insurance premiums after the new rating takes effect on Sept. 1.
“Zachary joins ten cities in the State of Louisiana with this highest classification,” said Zachary Fire Chief Danny Kimble.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department also recently earned a Class 1 rating, which it has maintained for the last 40 years.
“Having the Zachary Fire Department earn a Class 1 rating is a tremendous benefit for the City of Zachary and we are proud of the entire department for their selfless service each day keeping our city safe,” said Mayor David Amrhein.
