20-year-old man accused of raping underage girl he met via social media

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 20-year-old man is now behind bars after being accused of raping a girl under the age of 13.
According to the arrest report, Jacob Paul Parker, 20, was arrested Aug. 15 after the girl was found in his bed at his home. The girl was taken to a local hospital and examined by a sexual assault nurse examiner.
During the exam, the girl reportedly told the nurse she’d met Parker via social media and agreed to meet with him. Parker reportedly picked her up from her home during the early morning hours of Aug. 15. Parker reportedly confessed to having the girl perform a sexual act upon him.
Parker is charged with first-degree rape.
