WAFB to rebroadcast historic LSU, Saints games

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Football fans will have a chance to relive history as WAFB-TV rebroadcasts several exciting LSU and New Orleans Saints football games.
The rebroadcasts include historic games such as the 2010 Super Bowl and the 2019 LSU vs Alabama matchup.
WAFB-TV Vice President and General Manager Joe Sciortino announced Monday the station will rebroadcast four Saints game and three LSU games over the next two months.
”We know there is huge appetite for sporting events right now and we’re thrilled to be able to bring these games to our TV lineup,” Sciortino said.
The schedule of games that will be rebroadcast include:
Saturday, Aug. 22: 2010 Super Bowl Saints vs Colts (7 p.m. on WAFB)
Saturday, Aug. 29: 2018 Saints vs Redskins (7 p.m. on WAFB)
Sunday, Aug. 30: 2019 LSU vs Alabama (2 p.m. on WAFB)
Saturday, Sept. 5: 2006 Saints vs Patriots (2 p.m. on *WBXH)
Saturday, Sept. 5: 2019 SEC Championship LSU vs Georgia (3 p.m. on WAFB)
Saturday, Sept. 5: 2006 Saints vs Cowboys (7 p.m. on WAFB)
Satruday, Sept. 12: 2019 LSU vs Florida (7 p.m. on WAFB)
