Thousands of signs printed as Jesus 2020 campaign grows

RAMER, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s a gift that keeps on giving! You may recall the story we did recently on the Jesus 2020 campaign in Ramer.
Members of Sampey Memorial Baptist Church started the campaign to “put Jesus everywhere, in hopes that people will elect Him as their leader!”
Organizers behind the movement say more than 6,200 signs have been printed and sent to nine states and a handful of cities.
More of the signs will be handed out Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Sampey Memorial Baptist Church in Ramer.
After that, church leaders plan to hand out additional Jesus 2020 campaign yard signs in the Walmart parking lot in Millbrook from 1 to 2 p.m.
If you’re interested in getting a Jesus 2020 yard sign you can visit this link.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.