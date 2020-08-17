SPD: Woman survives shooting on I-20, two injured; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has given an update following a shooting where three people were injured.
According to Sgt. Angie Willhite, a woman who was initially reported as dead after a drive-by shooting has survived.
Sgt. Willhite added she was sent to a Shreveport hospital in critical, but stable condition. Overnight investigators learned from medical staff that she was actually improving.
According to Shreveport police, the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. near Jewella Avenue.
The victims were traveling westbound on the interstate when multiple shots were fired at the vehicle, hitting and killing a woman, according to the Shreveport Police Department.
One man was hit multiple times and a child was shot in the arm several times.
All three were taken to a hospital.
Police do not have a suspect or the suspect's vehicle at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
