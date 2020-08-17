Some Baton Rouge residents say USPS delays are preventing them from paying bills

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The United States Postal Service is experiencing problems nationwide due to budgetary problems and operational changes, but Baton Rouge residents tell WAFB they are fed up with waiting for their mail.
“My kids are having to suffer and I’m putting it together the best that I can,” Shena Couvillur tells WAFB’s Donovan Jackson.
Couvillur says shes has been waiting for more than a month for her mail.
“They won’t bring it to my house they won’t give it to me. I have my unemployment [benefit checks] and all my stimulus checks money in there, [and] that is causing me to get in financial predicaments that we already have in [addition to] a crisis,” Couvillur says.
Kenneth Washington says he is in a similar situation and is having trouble paying his bills due to delays with his mail.
“I came down to check and they tell me it’s on the mail truck,” Washington explains. “I have seen the mail lady on one side of the street but never pass on our side.”
In July, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy eliminated overtime for hundreds of thousands of postal workers and mandated that mail be kept until the next day if distribution centers are running late.
WAFB’s Donovan Jackson will have more on this story on 9News at 6.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.