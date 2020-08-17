Police: La. Cab driver killed by impaired driver was set to retire Monday

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) -A local Slidell cab driver, set to retire on Monday, was killed early Saturday morning by a suspected impaired driver, according to the Slidell Police Dept.
A police spokesman says around 3 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 15), Byron Rhodes, 63, was traveling east on Highway 190W near N. Harrison Road.
A 2008 Chevy Trailblazer, driven by 27-year-old, Kevin Lewis was traveling west on Highway 190W.
Lewis crossed the center line, and struck Rhodes’ 2005 Nissan pickup truck, head-on. Rhodes was pronounced dead on scene by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office.
Rhodes was traveling to his last weekend shift at a local cab company before retiring on Monday.
“Another senseless death at the hands of an impaired driver,” said Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal . “We’ve had multiple serious crashes recently due to impaired driving, including the student driver and instructor this past week. I have instructed our officers to increase traffic enforcement with zero tolerance for impaired driving. We preach it over and over to get a ride from an Uber, Lyft, or a cab…and now, Mr. Rhodes, a cab driver, is dead because of a selfish person behind the wheel. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Rhodes family. Be rest assured that justice will be served.”
Lewis was arrested and charged with: Vehicular Homicide, Possession of a Schedule I Narcotic, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Improper Lane Usage. Lewis was booking into the Slidell City Jail, but has since been transported to the St. Tammany Parish Jail where a bond will be set.
