Our Lady of the Lake launches coronavirus recovery rescue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our Lady of the Lake launched a recovery program to help those with ongoing medical problems during their recovery from the coronavirus.
“Months into this pandemic, we continue to learn about the long-term effects COVID-19 has on the body and it’s not the same for everyone,” said Dr. John Fraiche, Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group. “We know that many people may not know where to begin to get treatment for a symptom or multiple symptoms, but our providers are here to help them navigate their recovery journey.”
Those recovering from the coronavirus can call 1-888-977-0336 Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. to be connected to the appropriate care based on their symptoms. Long-term effects may include cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, mental fogginess and more, according to a press release.
OLOL Physician Group offers both telemedicine and in-person visits for a broad range of medical problems.
