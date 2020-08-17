New saliva test for COVID-19 looks to be cheaper, faster than nasal swab

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The federal government has now approved a new type of COVID-19 testing that’s more comfortable for patients and cheaper than a nasal swab.
People who take the test simply have to spit into a cup and can get their results in as little as just a few hours. Yale researchers developed the method and tried it out on NBA players before the season resumed.
The whole process costs about $4, though consumers may pay a little more.
“The ability to be less invasive with the test, with the reliability with the test, and then some of the samples being cheaper, I think it’s a great next step in what we need to do to try and identify more folks with COVID,” said Dr. Michael Bolton, infectious disease expert at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.
The saliva tests are about 90% as accurate as their nasal counterpart. The federal government says the method will be especially important for people who need to be tested multiple times each week, like students or athletes.
