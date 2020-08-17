Monday, August 17: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Monday, August 17 the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported the following cases for the state:
- 138,485 cases - increase of 735 cases
- 4,403 deaths - 19 new deaths
- 1,226 patients in hospitals - increase of 30 patients
- 184 patients on ventilators - decrease of 5 patients
- 103,512 patients recovered - no change
- 85% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread
- 28% of the cases are of individuals aged 29 and under
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.