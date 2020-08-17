Master P to pay for funeral of 3-year-old girl killed in Louisville double shooting

Trinity Randolph and her father died after being inside a home in the Jacobs neighborhood Friday. (Family photo) (Source: Family photo)
August 16, 2020
Trinity Randolph and her father, Brandon Waddles
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a man and his young daughter were shot and killed Friday, the family is getting help to pay for their funerals.

Rapper Master P announced he will cover the funeral costs for 3-year-old Trinity Randolph.

Trinity and her father, Brandon Waddles, were shot and killed Friday afternoon inside a home on Kahlert Avenue in the Jacobs neighborhood.

PREVIOUS STORY: 3-year-old girl, father killed in Jacobs double shooting

Master P said in a statement that he will always do his part in Louisville and across the country to keep sounding the alarm on gun violence.

The family also has a gofundme page for support.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Two people were shot near the intersection of West Southern Heights and Kahlert avenues Friday afternoon.
Two people were shot near the intersection of West Southern Heights and Kahlert avenues Friday afternoon. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

