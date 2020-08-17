LSU hits practice field to start fall camp

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU was finally able to get on the practice field to start fall camp in preparation to defend its national championship.
The Tigers held a walkthrough in the morning and had a full practice in the afternoon.
LSU dominated college football in 2019, winning the College Football Playoff National Championship with a 15-0 record that included seven wins against top 10 teams.
LSU enters the 2020 season riding the nation’s longest active winning streak at 16 straight.
