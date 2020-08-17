LSU DB Kary Vincent Jr. opts out for 2020 season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU senior safety Kary Vincent Jr. has decided to opt out for the 2020 football season.
Vincent made the announcement via Twitter on Monday, August 17.
Vincent is the second LSU player to opt out. The first was Neil Farrell.
Vincent is a 5-10, 189-pound defensive back from Houston, Texas. He played in 14 games with eight starts in 2019. He was second on the team in interceptions with four. Vincent had 44 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, and 13 passes defended to his credit.
Vincent is also a sprinter on the LSU track team.
