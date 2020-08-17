Livingston Parish woman tries to file for unemployment only to discover her name was fraudulently used

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Many people have been laid off due to COVID-19 and are relying on unemployment benefits to get by. Now imagine filing for benefits only to discover someone else has already been collecting the money in your name.
That’s what happened to a woman in Livingston Parish.
Kristin Courville was laid off in July, but when she tried to file for unemployment benefits, someone had already created an account in her name and was drawing checks.
“There was nothing on my credit report. I have a credit monitoring service and nothing was reported on there. These criminals are smart. They’re using it to just go through the government agency. It doesn’t report to my credit,” Courville said.
