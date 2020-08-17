Former LSU QB Danny Etling waived by Falcons

ATLANTA (WAFB) - Former LSU quarterback Danny Etling has been waived by the Atlanta Falcons, the team announced Monday, August 17.
The Falcons claimed Etling, 26, off of waivers for the final two preseason games of the 2019 season.
He was 17-of-31 in the preseason for 193 yards and a touchdown. He also ran the ball 17 times for 115 yards.
Etling was selected by the New England Patriots in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
