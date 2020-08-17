FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slightly less humid for next couple of days; rains return

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You may have noticed that Monday was neither as hot nor as humid as the two weekend days.
Saturday’s high at Baton Rouge’s Metro Airport (BTR) was 96° with a peak heat index of 107°, while BTR hit 97° Sunday with the heat index reaching 106°. By comparison, Monday’s Metro Airport high temperature was 93° and the heat index failed to reach 100°; it wasn’t exactly “cool”, but noticeably less oppressive.
A cool front has delivered a slight reprieve from the oppressive heat. Technically, the proper term is a cold front, but I just cannot bring myself to use the word “cold” in August in Louisiana, regardless of the correct terminology.
While afternoon air temperatures dropped a couple of degrees Monday compared to the weekend, it was the reduced humidity that I believe provided the greater relief. The even better news is the humidity will stay below August norms for another couple of days at least. An uncharacteristic, deepening upper-air trough over the eastern U.S. has delivered that surge of less humid air, and it’s expected to deliver a reinforcing dose of low humidity with a second front late Tuesday or early Wednesday. That should keep dew point temperatures in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday and around 70° Thursday.
August dew points are typically in the low to mid 70s. While these dew point differences (from the low 70s to the upper 60s) may not sound like much, a 5° drop in dew point with air temperatures in the low 90s can account for a 15% reduction in the amount of moisture in the air. That is substantial!
After a morning start in the low 70s, Tuesday afternoon will see temperatures rebound into the mid 90s. However, with dew points expected to be in the mid to upper 60s, the heat index may only reach 100° instead of 105°+ like we saw over the weekend. In effect, Tuesday’s afternoon heat will be just about as tolerable as what we had Monday. The Storm Team has the humidity slowly increasing during the latter half of the week and back to near normal by or before the weekend.
The trough does come with a trade off, however, by creating a situation where rain returns to the forecast. Even with the short-term reduction in local humidity, set rain chances at 30% to 40% Wednesday afternoon and then 40% to 50% from Thursday through Sunday afternoons. Afternoon temperatures Wednesday will climb into the low 90s, but the outlook for the rest of the week and weekend calls for daytime highs closer to 90° each day.
Although scattered rains are in the forecast from Wednesday through Sunday, they will be the summer afternoon, hit-or-miss variety each day. That’s why the NWS Weather Prediction Center is calling for regional average rainfall totals through the weekend to be well under 1″ for much of the WAFB viewing area.
In the tropical Atlantic, there are no named storms, but the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is tracking two invests in the Atlantic, 97L and 98L.
Invest 98L, located in the eastern tropical Atlantic about four to five days east of the Lesser Antilles, is given a 90% chance of development over the next five days. Were it to get the upgrade, it would be named Laura.
Yet 97L may be of greater interest. While 97L is currently posted with just a 60% chance of development over the next five days, it’s moving into the eastern Caribbean and some of the forecast guidance has it moving into the southern Gulf early next week.
Louisiana residents need not focus too much attention on either of these invests at this point, but they do serve as a good reminder that we are headed into the heart of hurricane season. Historically, roughly 65% of all tropical storms and hurricanes that have impacted Louisiana have occurred between mid-August and the first week of October. In addition, tropical forecasters are anticipating that atmospheric conditions across much of the Atlantic Basin may be very supportive for tropical storm formation over the next two to four weeks.
That’s why now is a good time to be sure that you, your family, and your business are hurricane ready.
