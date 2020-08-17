FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slightly less humid for next couple of days; rains return

After a morning start in the low 70s, Tuesday afternoon will see temperatures rebound into the mid 90s. However, with dew points expected to be in the mid to upper 60s, the heat index may only reach 100° instead of 105°+ like we saw over the weekend. In effect, Tuesday’s afternoon heat will be just about as tolerable as what we had Monday. The Storm Team has the humidity slowly increasing during the latter half of the week and back to near normal by or before the weekend.