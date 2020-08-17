FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot, mainly dry today; keeping an eye on the tropics

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another hot day is on tap for our area as highs climb into the mid 90°s this afternoon. However, humidity values will be a bit lower today, making the heat index a little less of an issue. Rain will be hard to come by, with rain chances only running 10% or so this afternoon.
Drier air remains in place for Tuesday, resulting in another day with highs in the mid 90°s and very little rainfall around the area. By Wednesday, an upper-level trough will be situated over the northern Gulf Coast, adding some instability to the atmosphere. While moisture levels will likely be a bit higher to our east, that trough combined with a bit of a rebound in moisture will lead to a return of scattered showers and t-storms. Rain chances will run 40%-50% each day from Wednesday right on through the weekend.
The final advisories were written on both Kyle and Josephine over the weekend, but the deep tropics have sprung to life in the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is currently targeting two areas with a medium chance of development as of Monday morning.
The first area is a tropical wave nearing the Lesser Antilles labeled as Invest 97L. In the short term, a brisk forward motion is expected to limit development potential. But the system is expected to slow some and move into a region of more favorable conditions as it reaches the western Caribbean by late in the week. NHC is giving Invest 97L a 50% chance of development over the next 5 days and we’ll want to keep an eye on this one because it could reach the Gulf by the weekend.
The second system we’re tracking is a strong tropical wave that has emerged from the west coast of Africa. This tropical wave is given a 60% chance of development in the next 5 days, with chances of development increasing later in the week.
This burst of activity in the deep tropics is one that some forecasters believe could last for at least a couple of weeks, so this may be just the beginning of an active stretch. Let this serve as a good reminder that we are approaching the peak of hurricane season and it’s always a good idea to make sure you have your hurricane plan in place just in case anything threatens our area.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.