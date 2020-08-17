FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot, mainly dry today; keeping an eye on the tropics

The first area is a tropical wave nearing the Lesser Antilles labeled as Invest 97L. In the short term, a brisk forward motion is expected to limit development potential. But the system is expected to slow some and move into a region of more favorable conditions as it reaches the western Caribbean by late in the week. NHC is giving Invest 97L a 50% chance of development over the next 5 days and we’ll want to keep an eye on this one because it could reach the Gulf by the weekend.