FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Enjoy lower humidity... in August!

By Diane Deaton | August 17, 2020 at 5:10 AM CDT - Updated August 17 at 5:10 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After brutal August heat over the weekend, it will be hot for your back-to-work/school Monday, but it won’t be as steamy! 

A weak cold front is making its way through south Louisiana – not triggering any additional rainfall like we had last night on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar – but it is pulling in some drier air from the north, which is good news for SE LA and SW MS. 

So – no wet weather to mention in today’s forecast. Instead, expect sunny skies, northerly winds and hot, but again – not as humid, a high of 94°. 

Overnight, mostly clear and actually quite pleasant, a low of 71°.

Tomorrow, another rather pleasant August day – sunshine, manageable humidity – a high of 93.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.