FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Enjoy lower humidity... in August!

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After brutal August heat over the weekend, it will be hot for your back-to-work/school Monday, but it won’t be as steamy!
A weak cold front is making its way through south Louisiana – not triggering any additional rainfall like we had last night on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar – but it is pulling in some drier air from the north, which is good news for SE LA and SW MS.
So – no wet weather to mention in today’s forecast. Instead, expect sunny skies, northerly winds and hot, but again – not as humid, a high of 94°.
Overnight, mostly clear and actually quite pleasant, a low of 71°.
Tomorrow, another rather pleasant August day – sunshine, manageable humidity – a high of 93.
